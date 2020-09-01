That's the way to go, Mr President
Any reasonable person could have warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC’s unity project, which he sought to champion since his election at Nasrec, was a fallacy.
The divisions in the party, in particular its leadership, have little to do with ideology or political differences which can be negotiated to reach a compromise...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.