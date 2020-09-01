One moment of madness can soil a lifetime of honourable work
There’s a very worrying trend of using funeral and memorial services of prominent individuals as platforms to fight or settle personal scores. We’ve often seen how politicians often unashamedly use funerals to advance a political agenda or even launch or garner support for campaigns when given a chance to speak.
On Sunday, at a memorial service held to honour innovative Katlehong businessman, Lebohang Khitsane, who passed away on Thursday of renal failure, this tendency reared its ugly head once again...
