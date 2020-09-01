Columnists

One moment of madness can soil a lifetime of honourable work

01 September 2020 - 07:02
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

There’s a very worrying trend of using funeral and memorial services of prominent individuals as platforms to fight or settle personal scores. We’ve often seen how politicians often unashamedly use funerals to advance a political agenda or even launch or garner support for campaigns when given a chance to speak.


On Sunday, at a memorial service held to honour innovative Katlehong businessman, Lebohang Khitsane, who passed away on Thursday of  renal failure, this tendency reared its ugly head once again...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X