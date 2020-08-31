Don't defend rapist just because he's loving at home

My arrival into adulthood has been a series of failed and unfulfilled dreams. It has been a series of challenges and a lot of learning. When I was younger I imagined it would be freedom, that it would be the time to do what one wanted whenever one felt like it. To discover that responsibilities and lack of money would deny you the freedom was the hardest letdown of all.



However, there is a bit of freedom I had not imagined growing up that I found tucked into the many disappointments, a consolation of sorts. The ability, space and freedom to speak about hard issues with your parents. A lot of us growing up dared not speak about certain topics to our parents, you didn’t question, you were told and accepted what was...