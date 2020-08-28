Court trips media freedom
Today we report on a disturbing story of violence, death and the pain of a family desperate for answers.
Tony Mziza was shot and killed in May, in one of the most bizarre and gruesome acts of violence we have seen in recent years. His body then was set alight and dumped in a veld in Putfontein, Benoni...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.