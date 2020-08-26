SA should secure better health, security of its citizens by fixing inequalities in sanitation
Water, as a precious resource, is often taken for granted, however, when natural disasters or pandemics strike, access to clean water can be the difference between life and death.
If anything, the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about the recognition of the impact that the improvement of sanitation systems has on public health...
