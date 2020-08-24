Behaviour lesson taught by the virus banished the flu
For the first time in well more than 30 years, one has gone through winter without any flu. And that’s the case with many others. I am not a medical expert but I put it down to a number of probable reasons:
COVID-19 prevention measures..
