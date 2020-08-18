Columnists

A woman’s place is also in a science lab

By Dr Sylvia Ledwaba - 18 August 2020 - 08:49

Physicists are among many scientists playing an important role in the world’s battle against the unfolding impact of a devastating pandemic.

It is a scary and exciting time for the many scientists who are engaged in the daily work of helping the world resolve this mammoth challenge...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
X