Why SIU needs to self cleanse
With weekly revelations of rampant corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment, many have pinned their hopes on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probing and going after the culprits.
The SIU has been directed to investigate all irregularities linked to Covid-19 procurement contracts...
