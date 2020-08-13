Columnists

It's time for Africa to look for alternatives to IMF loans

By Lehlohonolo Kennedy Mahlatsi - 13 August 2020 - 08:26

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved SA's request for emergency financial support for an amount of $4.3bn to help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ironically, the policy reforms demanded by the IMF over the past two decades in exchange for loans have undermined the ability of governments in West Africa to repair their historical problems. These include limiting the ability of clinics and hospitals to employ more doctors and nurses. The IMF also encouraged decentralisation of health services to make them responsive to local needs, which hampered the delivery of adequate health care...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X