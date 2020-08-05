Bantustans were not included in decision-making of 'new' SA
It puzzles me how differently we perceive things as human beings. Some people would like to think of erstwhile bantustans as parts of SA where Africans where "dumped".
But in fact areas so anointed were natural African villages, areas occupied in substantial numbers by aborigines of Africa, spread all over the "country", where industrial development had not taken place...
