No beliefs are above any others

Last Thursday, the Christian Life private school in Johannesburg sent a letter to the parents of one of its pupils telling them the child was not allowed to wear isiphandla at school.

As an item rooted in ancestral beliefs, the traditional wrist band was not permitted in a school that subscribes exclusively to Christianity, it said.

In the letter, the school pastor Lindsey Lefebure was emphatic in the belief that communication with ancestors was forbidden and abhorred by God and therefore went against the school's ethos.

As a result, the little boy was asked to stay at home while his parents wanted him to wear isiphandla.

There are two important things to note here. First, while the school extensively expressed its spiritual reasons for not allowing symbols of African culture to be worn by its pupils, it is unclear whether this prohibition is explicitly stated in the school's policy and understood by all parents before enrolling their children at the school.

The boy's parents said they signed no code of conduct that prohibited the wearing of isiphandla. Had they known this was not allowed, they would not have enrolled their child at the school.