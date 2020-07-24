SA state anything but developmental, new ideas urgent

South Africa needs a new social compact. We need a new consensus about the direction we are taking, the destination and what it's going to take to get there.

Generally a social compact or contract is negotiated between the state and society. In more practical terms, government, business, labour and civil society are the key participants in deliberations to determine the terms, conditions, roles and responsibilities that constitute the compact.

The problem is that nearly all parties are facing a crisis of credibility resulting in diminished levels of public trust in institutions.

Firstly, the SA state is anything but developmental. It is a site for accumulation rather than the champion of delivery and achievement of developmental goals.

Nothing demonstrates this better than the entitlement of politicians in government who preside over wastage of taxpayers' money.