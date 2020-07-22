Organisations need board members who are hands on

We have had three initial reactions from organisations around the world currently navigating their way through the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been business as usual for a select few, while others have reduced productivity with employees working on a roaster and some working from the comfort of their homes.

We haven't really heard or seen board members taking charge to assist the executive team with daily activities throughout this pandemic.

In order to curb this dilemma, it is advisable for board members to be more proactive in not only decision-making, but also implementing various strategies in place along with the executive team.

Organisations need to understand that Covid-19 comes with a level of extreme uncertainties and that the old ways of operations have become obsolete.