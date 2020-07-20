SA needs to produce more to arrest the downward spiral into debt of past decade

For a significant period, the real growth rate in South Africa has been lower than the population growth rate, which means that the quantity of goods and services produced per person is decreasing. The average person in the country is becoming poorer and poorer - this is not what President Nelson Mandela intended when he came to power in 1994. We are celebrating his birthday this month, and it is time to ask what we need to do to get South Africa back on the track that was intended in 1994 - the track that we successfully followed for a decade or so at the time.

We should compare ourselves with a person or family who are neck deep in debt: how does someone like that get out of trouble? The solution is not to borrow more money, because that will only make the problem worse. The person/family should tighten their belt and spend less than what they earn until the situation improves enough. SA has become used to an annual fiscal deficit: we spend more money than what we earn, and the trend is not changing. A few weeks ago, Tito Mboweni said that just the interest on our debt is 21% of the annual budget. For each R100 that we as taxpayers contribute towards the state coffers, they pay R21 over to the moneylenders. This trend should be reversed immediately.

The obvious question is "how?" There are two sides to this coin: we should produce more and therefore earn more so that we can increase government revenue, or we should spend less, or both.

Producing more is the ideal solution, because it would also mean that we employ more people who could contribute towards the country's revenue in two ways: they buy goods and services and help to stimulate the economy; they also become less dependent on state grants. This is a double whammy: revenue increases and at the same time expenditures decrease.