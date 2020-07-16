African unity could help free continent from hunger

At a continental level, the African Union has shown commitment to food security by signing the Declaration on Food Security and Nutrition During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

It has also established a Covid-19 response fund, part of which is dedicated to mitigating the socioeconomic and humanitarian impact. Presumably, some of these funds will support efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement could also cushion food security. Africa typically relies on food imports from other continents. Bans on the export of food in these countries increase the threat of a continental food crisis. The free trade agreement presents an opportunity for African countries to share food across borders.

To alleviate the crisis:

Protect children's access to nutritious food. This is not only a human right but is also enshrined in many African constitutions. The University of Pretoria's Institute for Food, Nutrition and Well-being has recommended how to secure this access, including by distributing electronic vouchers which target foods needed for children's growth;

Be transparent in how Covid-19 response funds are managed and disbursed; and

Think beyond the crisis. This is the responsibility of governments. How will people eat once the health crisis ends? The economic impact will have implications for people's ability to access food.

In true African spirit, the continent has flocked together to manage the health crisis, but it remains to be seen if this will translate to preventing a food crisis.

We can only hope that this unity results in a prosperous continent free from hunger and malnutrition.

*Dr Mkandawire is a post-doctoral fellow who coordinates the UN Academic Impact Hub (UNAI) on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 at the University of Pretoria