No bitter taste in the mouth at all

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) is seeking legal advice on what action to take against government following the latest restrictions.

Estimations are that hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country are on the line if liquor stores and other related industries are unable to trade.

Indeed, the ripple effect of this on families and our economy at large is enormous.

For many, whose stories we have repeatedly told in this newspaper, the sale of alcohol is their only source of income and the difference between survival and destitution.

However, the government's decision in this regard is not without merit.

There is a clear link between over consumption of alcohol as we have seen since the sale ban was lifted and reckless behaviour which has led to traumatic incidents.