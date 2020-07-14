Columnists

No bitter taste in the mouth at all

By Sowetan - 14 July 2020 - 10:24
While we must be vigilant against allowing ours to become a nanny state, we must also be mindful that reckless social behaviour exacerbated by excess alcohol consumption patterns directly undermines our fight against this deadly virus, the writer says.
Image: 123RF/STAS WALENGA

On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced further changes to lockdown restrictions to try to curb the rapid spread of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The big story was of course the reintroduction of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, with immediate effect.

Predictably, the decision has sparked a fresh wave of discontentment from the liquor industry.

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) is seeking legal advice on what action to take against government following the latest restrictions.

Estimations are that hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country are on the line if liquor stores and other related industries are unable to trade.

Indeed, the ripple effect of this on families and our economy at large is enormous.

For many, whose stories we have repeatedly told in this newspaper, the sale of alcohol is their only source of income and the difference between survival and destitution.

However, the government's decision in this regard is not without merit.

There is a clear link between over consumption of alcohol as we have seen since the sale ban was lifted and reckless behaviour which has led to traumatic incidents.

While we must be vigilant against allowing ours to become a nanny state, we must also be mindful that reckless social behaviour exacerbated by excess alcohol consumption patterns directly undermines our fight against this deadly virus.

