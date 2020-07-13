Cash still king in SA but days of its rule are numbered

Can retailers and service providers refuse cash as payment, citing Covid-19-related health concerns?

Quite a few people have asked me that recently, indignant at having their cash refused. And understandably so - SA is a predominately cash-based economy. The Payments Association of South Africa's (Pasa) "Payments Study Tour Report", published last August, says more than 50% of the value of consumer transactions in this country are completed with notes and coins.

"The majority of South Africans have a debit card in their possession and are banked, but most prefer to transact with cash. This could be due to a lack of trust in the banking system, convenience and the perceived lack of fees, which makes transacting in cash very attractive."

Perceived is the operative word there, because accessing or depositing one's cash, or paying for goods or services in cash, can be expensive. An elderly couple rents a parking space from me, in a different province, paying me every month by going into a branch of their bank and depositing cash into my account. I don't know what their bank charges them for that, probably about R70, but my bank deducts a whopping 10% of what they pay me as bank fees. The banks are certainly going all out to shove the country's cash transactors away from their reliance on cash and away from their branches.

So how justified are service providers in refusing to accept cash? Well, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says handling cash is about as risky as touching other common household objects, such as doorknobs, and warrants a wash of the hands rather than a cash ban.

As for the legal position, I first queried the cash refusal issue with the Reserve Bank in 2018, when Kulula stopped accepting cash as payment for in-flight beverages and food. What happened to cash and coins being legal tender? Yes, the Reserve Bank said, the rand is the legal currency of SA and as such, represents the only approved payment method for cash.

"However, the payment ecosystem is far broader and consists of a number of different payment mechanisms," I was told.