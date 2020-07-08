Homeless and LGBTI community must not be forgotten

Last year, I raised the issues of homelessness and the lack of resources allocated to this sector and that this is not being prioritised.

I was shot down and told that homelessness is not the responsibility of the Gauteng provincial government and that local municipalities should take responsibility for this.

However, little did we know during last year's budget debate that we would be confronted with a worldwide pandemic such as Covid-19.

Had we prepared for homelessness back then, we would not have had the challenges we have had over the past few months when we were hit by this terrible pandemic and our country was placed under the lockdown.