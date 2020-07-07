Remainder of Popia Act kicks in to protect personal info

With the remainder of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (Popia) which came into effect on July 1, South Africans are finally getting some much-needed protection when it comes to the selling and unauthorised use of their personal information.

The purpose of the Act is to protect people from harm by protecting their personal data, protecting their privacy, and to stop their money and identity from being stolen.

The commencement of the provisions of the Act affects all South African citizens and must be taken seriously.

The law provides protection to individuals whose personal information is gathered and used in any manner, which essentially includes the vast majority of citizens and companies, especially those dealing with the processing and use of personal information, such as banks, medical aids, telecommunication companies, internet service providers, etc.

Popia was promulgated in November 2013 after an investigation into privacy and data protection by the South African Law Reform Commission. The objective of the Act is to give effect to the right to privacy, as provided for in section 14 of the constitution of 1996, and aims to regulate the processing and use of personal information by private and public bodies in line with international standards.