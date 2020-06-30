Spoiling for a fight no one will win

"Andizi! I am not coming to the fight you are inviting me to."

This is what minister of transport Fikile Mbalula told taxi bosses through a press briefing yesterday as operators defied government's lockdown regulations to load passengers at 70% capacity - spoiling for a fight.

Operators also began inter-provincial travel yesterday, also against lockdown rules, saying they needed to make up the substantial revenue lost through the lockdown.

Their anger follows what they say is the minister's inconsistency and failure to meet them as they expected he would to discuss their demands at the weekend.

Yesterday Mbalula pleaded with taxi bosses to remain calm and exercise restraint.

"My plea to the taxi industry is that let us not promise war every time we differ about something.

"We appreciate the difficulty faced by the industry and it has set us on a collision course we don't need. Every time we differ, we should not promise [each other] war."