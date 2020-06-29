Misery over 'faulty' engine

"Contrary to his initial advice and terms and conditions that we should not open it, Mohammed changed his tune and said we should have opened the sump and cleaned it and therefore they cannot take the responsibility of the faulty engine," Khosa said.

"When his mechanic asked them to open the top to check if there is nothing broken from it, upon opening the top they discovered that the camshaft was also broken. They asked me to bring my own camshaft so that they can fix their defective engine, but I refused. They are the ones who must fix their engine," Khosa told Consumer Line.

She was told that if she brought her own camshaft the warranty of the engine would not fall out and that she would be covered under the warranty, alternatively she would be given a replacement of a camshaft with no warranty.

"I then opted to buy a camshaft so that it kept its warranty but when the mechanic was busy cleaning the engine he discovered that there was another broken part," Khosa said.

She said her mechanic was also abused and called names.

Mohammed confirmed that when they inspected the engine by removing the sump they found that the oil strainer was clogged. He said the clogging happens when an engine stood for too long without it being started, thus causing the cylinder head to be starved of oil which in turn caused damage to the camshaft.

"I gave them various options and explained verbally what are the requirements of fitting a replacement engine as they are second hand and need to be checked by a mechanic prior to fitting it into the vehicle," Mohammed said.

He said he even went to the extent of highlighting the terms and conditions and stressed the importance of reading and understanding the terms .

He said had Khosa and her mechanic read the back of the invoice they wouldn't have had this problem.

"The back of the invoice reads 'check and clean the oil pick up from any oil sludge by removing the sump'," he said.

"Miss Khosa is in breach of the terms and conditions. We have tried to help her further by granting her our options which she refused to take. The option included that they should bring the camshaft from her old engine and to fit it onto the new one without any additional charge and the guarantee will still be applicable," Mohammed explained.

He said the second option was to refund R2,000 in order to compensate her for her time and petrol.

"The third offer was to provide them with a camshaft from our shelf and for them to fit it on with no guarantee. The last one was to provide them with a camshaft from our shelf and have it fitted by our qualified mechanic and thus holding the guarantee again.

"Even after breaking our engine, these options were granted to her but her mechanic motivated her to refuse and they were stern on the mindset of forcing another engine out of us. If her mechanic had done his job properly by cleaning the oil pick up, there would not have been this situation."