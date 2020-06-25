Social media movements should not be selective but benefit all victims

Social media sites have emerged as a key venue for political debate and at times a place to engage in social-related activities.

One of the most prominent examples is the role social media played in the emergence of #BlackLivesMatter and the #MeToo movement aimed at raising awareness around gender-based violence.

Recently we have seen thousands of testimonies that South African women shared online that have powerfully exposed the prevalence of gender-based violence in the country. These testimonies confirmed the need for our government to ensure that there are legal remedies in place to protect the women.

Back in 2010, we saw a series of protests, and armed rebellions in Tunisia, which spread quickly across the Middle East, targeted at oppressive regimes and low standards of living.