Shutting down De Klerk lets him escape public scrutiny for atrocities of apartheid

What constitutes accountability? This is an important question, especially in the context of debates and conversations about responsibility for gross abuses.

What if leaders who presided over a racist regime, officials who participated in state-sponsored crimes including killings and torture and beneficiaries of those injustices never face prosecution?

This is the conundrum presented by F W De Klerk's continued involvement in public life both in SA and globally, post his instrumental role in the negotiated settlement between the former apartheid regime and the ANC.

Is trial and imprisonment the only way of realising accountability? Punishment is widely accepted as a necessary demonstration of justice being done. Without it the sentiment is that perpetrators get off scot free.

With the persistence of social inequality and systemic racism, this sentiment is strengthening and with it the attitude that there is no longer room for dialogue.

Those on the liberal ideological spectrum are quick to defend rights and freedoms to expression and dignity, sometimes even above those of the victims.