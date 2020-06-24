Motorist finally gets his dream car after a runaround by dealership

Wesley Madileng is now a happy man after Vaal Motors in Vereeniging agreed to exchange the dud they sold him in March, thanks to Consumer Line.

Madileng had accused the dealer of dishonesty after he allegedly changed the purchase price to a higher amount after the contract was concluded, so he could qualify to buy a dud which was delivered to him upon collection.

He said when a contract was concluded and agreed on the purchase amount, the contract was legally binding, and that the dealer had no right giving him another vehicle they had not agreed on.

"There was a meeting of minds and the mutual acceptance was consummated when we both signed the contract," Madileng said.

On March 1, Madileng, 45, of Sebokeng, wanted to purchase a new A200 sedan Mercedes-Benz which was advertised for sale and the salesperson assisted him to apply for finance which was approved a day later, he said.

The purchase amount was R405,000 and indicated that he had the required deposit after the sales person told him he would need to pay R70,000 for the vehicle.

"Papers were sent to Wesbank and a reply came on my phone the following day confirming that the loan was approved," he said.

Instead, Madileng paid R100,000 after he was provided with the dealership's bank account number, he said.

"Days later they simply changed their tune and said I only qualify for a C200 sedan 2018 model. Mike, the manager, even said he has one for me," Madileng said.