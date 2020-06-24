Fathers should know their absence damages children

My younger brother, who I'm raising following the untimely death of our mother to cancer three years ago, gave me a big hug last Sunday and told me that he loves me deeply.

It's not uncommon to hear him say that, but the poignancy with which he said it made me ask him whether he was okay. He said he was, but indicated that since it was Fathers' Day, he wanted me to know how much he appreciates the "fatherly role" that I play as a provider and a guardian.

While I was touched by those sentiments, I was also deeply troubled, because I realised at that moment just how damaging it is to children when their fathers are absent and women are forced to raise them alone.

It's not too uncommon to hear men complain that women want to centre themselves in Fathers' Day celebrations in ways that men don't with Mother's Day. And while a part of me agrees that Father's Day is not about women and that mothers, even when they single-handedly raise children are not fathers, I understand why women centre themselves. I understand why my younger brother feels that his sister is more a father to him than his father is.

It is because fathers in our country have abdicated their responsibilities and in the process, caused unimaginable damage to families and most devastatingly, to children.

SA has the unfortunate distinction of having one of the highest global rates of single motherhood.