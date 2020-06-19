All of us and our livelihoods depend on healthy land

We all have the responsibility to protect our land from overuse so that it can continue to provide us with food, water and energy to support the nation's wellbeing.

This week SA joins the global community in marking the annual Desertification and Drought Day on June 17. The day is marked under the theme: Food. Feed. Fibre, highlighting the links between consumption and land.

Key to the leading drivers of desertification and land degradation are unsustainable production and consumption. The food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the feed for animals come from the land.

The marking of the day is therefore another call for more efficient and sustainable practices.

We all can play a role in combating the effects of desertification. We need to change our behaviours, adopt efficient land use and more sustainable management practices.

This call is more relevant even as government continues to facilitate the transformation fundamental for the future of this country.

Desertification and Drought Day, formerly World Day to Combat Desertification, is a UN observance day held on June 17 each year with the aim of raising public awareness on the impacts of desertification, land degradation and drought.

It also propels the implementation of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification in countries such as SA that are prone to serious drought and/or increased desertification.

According to the UN, there is growing demand and competition for land from agriculture, urban expansion and infrastructure. Almost 75% of all land has been transformed from its natural state, and the pace is accelerating. The health and productivity of existing arable land is declining, worsened by climate change.