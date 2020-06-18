Comparison between youth of '76 and today must be uncritical

Every year when June 16 comes around, there is a comparison made between the 1976 generation and the current youth population.

The narrative often seeks to place the one generation in competition with the other and the contemporary crop of young people don't seem to ever come out on top.

This comparison is unhelpful and counterproductive. It does not take into consideration historical and political context.

The 1976 generation protested in the context of a system of apartheid seen as illegitimate by the majority of the country's citizens.

Post-apartheid youth, on the other hand, are waging their struggles within a system ratified through elections that installed a black majority government.

These realities offer different possibilities for the activism and political actions by the two generations.

Are young people today willing to stand up and take action to change their circumstances and the developmental trajectory of their communities and the country? The answer is yes.