SA must rally together to save lives and livelihoods

However, the weapons and tactics deployed emanate from strategies by government, civil society and business, based on consistent and intensive consultation.

Covid-19 is an existential crisis that has revealed pre-existing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in societies around the world.

In our case, the collaborative intervention emphasises our resolve to the district development model (DDM) approach.

A year ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched this, inspired by Khawuleza (Hurry up) - a call to action. DDM is an approach to accelerate, align and integrate service delivery under a single development plan per district or metro. Each district's single development plan is developed jointly by national, provincial and local government as well as business, labour and community.

The model was inaugurated in Lusikisiki in the OR Tambo district of the Eastern Cape, as a benchmark for rural development. In eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, it was used as an exploration for how it could work in a metropolitan setting while in the Waterberg district in Limpopo, it focused on the development of mining as the key economic driver in the region.

Key to this model is the ability of government to address service-delivery interventions in a coherent, integrated and supportive manner.