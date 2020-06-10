Spare a thought for commuters

"This is our business, nobody is subsidising us. We are sick and tired of subsidising passengers. We've been subsidising passengers for 100 years."

This is how Mashishi Mashishi, the deputy chairperson of South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Greater Johannesburg region justified the decision by at least 76 minibus taxi associations to hike fares by up to 170% from next week.

Operators say they need to make up for lost income during the lockdown and social distancing regulations which compelled them to transport fewer passengers per trip.

They also lament not receiving financial relief aid which they had been expecting from the government since the lockdown induced by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There can be no doubt that the stance taken by the associations, regardless of their reasons, is a provocative one that is as much a form of protest as it is a means to increase revenue.

On the opposite end of that decision are commuters who simply cannot afford the added financial pressure.