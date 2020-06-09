Dlamini-Zuma merits the support of marginalised

As Dlamini-Zuma continues to face a backlash, an online petition was launched, calling for her removal as minister. This petition was signed by more than 170,000 people within a period of 24 hours. This is what happens when you tamper with the bourgeoisie interests.

The cigarette ban was introduced for entirely logical and understandable reasons, scientifically and otherwise. It is a position that must be supported even after Covid-19. The tobacco industry in SA has been left untouched for many years. It is the very same industry that continues to exploit the health of many South Africans young and old, especially in black communities.

The continued cigarette ban is a progressive move for black communities. However, one ought to appreciate the fact that a fight against drug abuse can never be completely resolved without engaging in a systematic fight against structural problems that our people are subjected to.

Put differently, black communities are systematically oppressed. Their problems are structural, including the problem of drug abuse. Upon resolving systematic and structural subjugation, the problem of drug abuse will wither away.

Therefore, our support for the cigarette ban as spearheaded by Dlamini- Zuma is an attempt to deal with symptoms of the actual problems in black communities.

This we do while we continue to navigate towards arresting the actual problem.

We should all support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the progressive reforms she is pursuing.

*Khanyile is a youth activist under three years' house arrest