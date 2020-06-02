Failures at Prasa must be fixed now

Just over a week ago, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo appeared before the Gauteng legislature to present the agency's plans to operate trains on level 3 of the lockdown.

The plan was rejected as it soon became evident that the agency was not ready to operate under the strict regulations required.

For example, it could not provide daily consumer numbers, the basis of which it could craft its social distancing and other plans.

Furthermore, it had planned to open one line in Gauteng, a decision indicative of its major capacity challenges countrywide.

Subsequently, transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the agency was not ready to have trains operating and that they would resume services from July.