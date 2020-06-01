Play your part, help curb virus

Last week, we published a front page picture showing scores of young people taking to the streets to exercise in Soweto.

The practice has increasingly gained popularity since the last easing of the outdoor exercise restrictions.

In itself, the eagerness to live a healthier lifestyle is welcome and must be encouraged.

However, this group was breaking every rule on the social distancing list.

Seemingly oblivious to our current reality, they were touching, holding hands and even carrying each other on their backs. Many had no masks on.

This behaviour - whether driven by recklessness or ignorance - is what is behind the level of apprehension and anxiety felt by many towards further easing of the national lockdown restrictions.