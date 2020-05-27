SA owes continent a huge debt and must play its part to rescue Africa Day

On May 25 1963 in the historic city of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, several leaders of African nations met to form the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

The key objective of the OAU, set out in the charter that would be signed by all attendees with the exception of Morocco, aimed to theorise the ongoing liberation struggles across the continent and to find concrete ways for the newly independent states to provide assistance to those still waging their struggles for independence.

Among these countries were Angola and Mozambique, still under Portuguese rule; South Africa, by then at the height of the Struggle against apartheid; and Rhodesia, to name but a few.

The formation of the OAU was one of the most important developments in the continent's struggle against colonialism. In establishing a united bloc, African nations were able to win critical victories that would lay the solid foundation on which the freedom of many countries would be won.

In providing support to national liberation armies, material and otherwise, the hosting nations contributed to guerrilla warfare that won many nations their freedom.

SA is without doubt one of the biggest beneficiaries of the victories of the OAU. It can be argued that the success of the Struggle hinged largely on solidarity.

The Frontline states of Angola, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania paid a heavy price for our freedom. By supporting and sheltering groups opposed to white minority rule, they invited unimaginable suffering to their own citizens.