No time or place to peddle non-truths

It is inevitable and perhaps even welcome that in a time of crisis such as that which we are in, field experts at the forefront may differ in opinion.

However, such differences must be based on the interpretation of facts, aimed at enriching the public discourse in the interests of all.

The squabble between minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize and a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory team Prof Glenda Gray cannot go unchallenged.

In a recent interview with News24, Gray claimed that there were malnutrition cases at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academy Hospital, in Soweto, for the first time in decades.

This was strongly denied by the minister in a statement on Wednesday night in which Mkhize quoted admission statistics at the hospital and said Gray subsequently admitted that the claim was based on what she had heard from other colleagues.