Mashaba's new party faces big struggle to win and keep voters

Herman Mashaba is preparing to launch his new party in August, adding to the hundreds of existing parties in the country.

It is good to have variety and different options. But how well do the country's political parties represent the people?

In announcing his move, Mashaba declared that the people have spoken. This sounds very similar to what the leaders of Cope, Agang SA and the EFF said when they proceeded to launch their parties.

Many parties start by claiming to represent the interests of the majority of the voting public. They claim to have the policies to transform society into their vision of prosperity and progress as informed by their ideological leaning.

It remains to be seen whether Mashaba's new outfit will have a compelling enough offer to unseat not only the ANC but the other opposition parties that have a stronghold in different parts of the country.

SA's electoral system design allows for representation at an almost granular level. There are no quotas and with less than even 1% of votes cast, any party can have a seat in parliament, for instance.