Angie Motshekga must show leadership

Today, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga is expected to brief the media and the country on her department's plans to reopen schools in the coming few weeks.

According to our sister paper the Sunday Times yesterday, the latest plan by Motshekga involves more than 5,000 schools in areas regarded as Covid-19 hotspots not reopening with the rest next month.

These are schools in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni areas in Gauteng, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, Cape Town, eThekwini and Mangaung in the Free State.

Internal documents seen by the paper also suggest that alternative plans be made for thousands of matriculants, such as placing them in grade 12 special camps in order to help them catch up on lost learning time.

Government expects to reopen schools in a staggered manner from June 1.

The latest plan comes after wide-spread rejection of the department's initial and ambitious proposal to reopen all schools under strict hygiene and screening regulations this month.