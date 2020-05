Why government must lift the ban on tobacco sales

Furthermore, when something that one values as positive is removed and replaced by something negative, the situation increases stress.

Government's refusal to entertain the pleas of smokers to purchase legal tobacco and the accompanying whimsical restrictions of what amounts to an extended lockdown add to smokers' stress, with withdrawal symptoms compounding an already vexing situation.

Prolonged stress leads to frustration, which turns into anger. These emotions are intensified when a sanction is seen as unjustified, when one has little control over the situation and when there are few checks and balances to prevent criminal behaviour.

In order to navigate their subjective stress and anger, smokers are left with very few options - either ration current stock, quit smoking or source tobacco illegally.

The facts are that most smokers have run out of stock and the difficulty of quitting the habit is well documented. The result is that smokers have turned to the illicit tobacco trade, thus feeding organised crime.

What government further seems to ignore is that, although smoking is harmful to one's health, illegal tobacco is manufactured without any quality control measures, which further heightens the health risks of smoking.

The solution to the problem is clear: government must lift the ban on tobacco sales. If government's intention with the tobacco ban was to reduce the number of smokers in SA and/or ameliorate the negative consequences when smokers fall prey to the ravages of Covid-19, the aspiration clearly failed.

*Steyn and Klopper are with the University of Pretoria's department of social work and criminology