Why government must lift the ban on tobacco sales

On April 15, a shopkeeper in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, in the Western Cape, was stabbed to death for refusing to sell cigarettes.

Tobacco is addictive, and nicotine withdrawal can cause severe cravings, irritability and anxiety.

Amid the heavy burden of gender-based violence, and with men forming the bulk of smokers, women and children may well bear the brunt of mood swings and withdrawal outbursts.

Despite several calls by smokers and the legal tobacco industry, on April 29, government confirmed its uncompromising stance on the ban. Strangely, this announcement follows only six days after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that government planned to lift the tobacco ban as SA entered level 4 of lockdown on May 1.