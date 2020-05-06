It's a relief that schools reopening won't be happening very soon

I reflected on the reopening of schools and I thought it was a terrible idea. I am relieved it is not going to happen soon.

I think the idea of opening schools should be abandoned until there is a clear sign that the curve is flattening.

One of the reasons being the overcrowding of classes. I was recently in conversation with an educator at a primary school in Diepsloot; she told me that one of her classes has 80 pupils. I cannot foresee any possibility for social distancing in such a set-up.

The lived reality of black teachers in particular are a reminder of the inequalities that are with us post 1994 and will still be with us for many, many years to come. Covid-19 has in fact helped us on reflecting on these realities, especially those who lived their daily lives in naivety.