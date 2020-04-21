We cannot move on as a society until every last legacy of apartheid's eradicated

The conversation about moving on from our nightmare past has been going in circles since accountability for apartheid crimes were up for discussion. Some say that the hardest thing to find when apartheid ended was a white person who supported the National Party.

Entire voting histories and general memories of day-to-day life under fascist rule were erased.

The power to take generationally powered historical injustice and redirect responsibility for it to the victims of that injustice reaches way beyond spats on social media. Why is it that we just can't move on?

The colonial mindset that native populations rightfully belong under the control of white overlords still endures. The basis of claiming SA as "our land" or more poetically amongst Afrikaner nationalists "ons vir jou Suid-Afrika", is the fantasy of this land as a white birthright.

The white South African imagination has not fully reckoned with the need to renegotiate the place of whiteness and privilege in relation to the rest of the population.

Admitting to the past will require a negotiation about the place of privilege in the present, which ultimately requires giving up power. It would require a critical diversity literacy that, among other things, recognises that the current social problems faced by the majority of South Africans are mostly still a consequence of apartheid.