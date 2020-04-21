Covid-19 seeks to expedite one global government

I know there are a great many people experiencing intense discomfort right now during this Covid-19 crisis. I, though, am in the fortunate position to say that I am not one of them. I am well.

My family and loved ones are all well and I have enough bully beef and two-minute noodles to last me. I have been very fortunate be able to continue working. I was lucky to be able to quickly relocate my little household to the flatlet at my suburban office.

It's actually very comfortable and it gives me the ability to be at "mission control" while my exceptional team have almost seamlessly worked from their rapidly established home offices via, VPN, e-mail, WhatsApp (and of course our new friend, Zoom).

I am finding much more time for reading, meditating and reflecting. In fact, I was reflecting just this morning (over a luxuriously drawn-out, yet mediocre, cup of coffee) how true it is that in times of crisis we come to see what is of value.

To me it is clear as day that there is great value in remaining connected, in having loved ones to care for and to be cared for by and in having a curious mind. But there is also a whole list of things I can now see have no value and that I've been doing simply out of the force of habit.