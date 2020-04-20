Time for state to take decision

The government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has not been perfect.

But it has by far been the most impressive work done by the state in decades, at least on the health front.

Our economic crisis, deepened by the current lockdown, presents a different challenge altogether - one that has so far proven to be a steeper hill for our leaders to climb.

Today cabinet will meet, for the second time in a week, to decide on a much anticipated economic recovery plan during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Last week's meeting failed to make a decision, sparking widespread criticism that the government inefficiency coupled with the ANC's factional dynamics could very well be standing in the way of a decisive economic response to the ravages of the pandemic.

Whatever the reasons, what we know is that four weeks into the national lockdown, the nation is deeply anxious and there are decisions to be made about how to claw back from the economic hole in which we all find ourselves.