Big up, oops, to Ntsiki's in-depth research into sizes of men down south

When people read my column - those who still read it are known to mutter as they sit down: "Let's hear what nonsense old Khumalo is spewing this week."

At least that's the picture I have of them as they sit back to gulp the column down. I don't picture them saying: "Let's pick some jewels of wisdom that have fallen from old Khumalo's pen."

That's now how visualise them. Because people are generally mean. Look at the nasty things they are saying about young Ntsiki Mazwai. That she took a vow a long time ago to run away from soap and water. That's plain malodorous.

Just because she wrote a strong-worded letter against our Cyril Ramaphosa whom we love does not give anyone the right to cast aspersions on Mazwai's person. Come to think of it, were it not for lockdown I probably wouldn't have noticed the controversies around Mazwai.

These things unravel on Twitter, which I don't normally have time for. But, thanks to lockdown, I am reading more tweets than I would under normal circumstances.