President, call minister to order

Perhaps more frequently than some of her peers in cabinet, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has faced several accusations of abusing power.

This week as millions of South Africans are at home, adhering to President Cyril Ramaphosa's stringent lockdown regulations, Ndabeni-Abrahams was photographed having lunch at the home of friend and former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

When posting the picture on his Instagram account, Manana captioned it: "It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (minister of communications and digital technologies) on her way back from executing critical and essential services required for the effective functioning of our country during the nationwide lockdown."

As expected, the post sparked outrage on social media, with many rightfully asking why a cabinet minister would not be subjected to the same social rules that all of have to adhere to.

In a statement yesterday Manana claimed that Ndabeni-Abrahams had stopped by to fetch protective gear for the fight against Covid-19.