People who choose suicide often do so under pressure

I have ruminated on the topic of suicide for years, and particularly the last months as I recounted my own experiences of contemplating life.

Before the announcement of the South African woman in quarantine in Kenya who killed herself, I anticipated that many would choose to end their lives amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

While we are rightfully concerned with the death toll attributable to viral infections, we should also consider how we perceive death and its causes. Like most people who were raised to internalise religious doctrine, I understood suicide to be a sin against God for which the eternal punishment of hellfire is suitable.

I understood people who die by suicide to be selfish and weak for refusing to live and leaving their loved ones behind in pain. As I was introduced to the world, I realised that this understanding is a symptom of the cruelty we have normalised as a society.

It is said that nobody dies of natural causes under white supremacist, hetero-patriarchal capitalism. We die from the constant demands for our labour and the abuse we endure in trying to resist those demands.

I have written in my book Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams that "suicide is a complex entanglement of subversive, radical self-care and submission to society. We choose ourselves in the moment we decide to end lives of suffering and constant provocation".