Online teaching will widen gap of rich and poor

Over the past few days, there have been ongoing debates about whether or not higher learning institutions should migrate to online learning and teaching in response to Covid-19. This debate is necessary.

The reality of the situation is that being forced to enter into a national lockdown has had significant consequences across all learning institutions. Everything had to stop abruptly, right in the middle of an academic term.

Students are particularly concerned about what the implications of an extended lockdown period would mean - and justifiably so.

An extension to the 21 days lockdown will have very real consequences not just for higher education, but for education in general. For one thing, if there is no proper alignment between basic and higher education in terms of the progression of students, then we have a problem on our hands. If first year students can't be progressed into second year, that means there is no possible way to accommodate matriculants in higher education. This would have a ripple effect not only on the entire education chain, but on the economy as well. And the economy, battered on all sides by low growth, rising levels of unemployment and now a global pandemic that has haemorrhaged the little production activity that our country was having, is in no position to survive this kind of potential catastrophe.