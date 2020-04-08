Law enforcement seems thrilled by extreme force on the streets

In his essay sociologist Max Weber claims that the state is the "only human Gemeinschaft [community] which lays claim to the monopoly on the legitimated use of physical force. However, this monopoly is limited to a certain geographical area, and in fact this . is one of the things that defines a state".

In other words, legitimate states have the monopoly and exclusive right to use, threaten, or authorise physical force against its residents. According to Weber "successful" states were judged on their ability to institute order, particularly using violence.

At first glance, it seems logical that state apparatus should be centralised, but how then do we hold accountable those individuals that misuse this privilege?

The impunity in which some law enforcement officers have enforced some of the regulations highlights the state's misuse of its monopoly on violence.

Some of the content shared on social media shows that some rough individuals in uniform with no sense of right or wrong, shielded by their badges that allow them to use physical force in the name of law and order.

Anticipating some push back from citizens, Ramaphosa publicly called on law enforcement officers to refrain from a "skop 'n donner"' approach, which means roughing up someone.