Client finally gets help after a 7-year wait

Treating customers fairly and resolving their complaints should be a priority instead of frustrating and causing them to seek an alternative from dispute resolution agents.

It took Renasa Insurance Company Limited seven months to resolve a client's complaint. This was after Mfundo Zungu, 25, had approached Consumer Line after exhausting the insurance company's internal procedures.

If it was not for the intervention of the ombudsman for the short-term insurance (Osti), Zungu would be sitting with an instalment to repay and a challenge to raise R180,000 in order to replace an engine of a car that was damaged in an accident in July.

His worries are now over, thanks to the intervention of the ombudsman. Zungu's complaint was referred to the ombudsman after Renasa failed to honour his claim following a Consumer Line intervention in December.

Judy Green, a claim manager at Renasa Insurance, agreed to settle Zungu's claim last Friday. The insurance company will now include the cost of repairing his car, Green said.

"Renasa have agreed with Osti to include the cost of the engine into the claim," she said. Green said Renasa will uplift Zungu's old engine as a salvage.

"Please request from your client the receipt for the engine replacement and advise the location of the damaged engine," she said. In November, Zungu accused Renasa of unfair business practice and bullying him.

Zungu, from Bryanston in Johannesburg, was angry Renasa had asked him to lodge a claim with his broker or Mercedes-Benz because the car still had a warranty which would expire next month.