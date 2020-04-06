Franchisee gets rental reduction

While some financial institutions have announced extensive payment relief for clients affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, others seem to be dragging their feet.

Consumer Line has successfully helped a reader whose service provider insisted she pay the R8,000 monthly safe rental despite her fast food franchise being shut down as a result of the lockdown.

Nahwal Foster, 32, of Wilgeheuwel in Roodepoort will now pay R4,700 rent instead.

She signed a contract with Cash Connect for an in-store safe and Fidelity cash collection, she said.

"I requested a payment holiday for the R8,000 monthly rental of the safe and they have refused outright, saying they fell under essential services and will be in full operation right through the lockdown."

Foster, a mother of two, said Cash Connect insisted that she pay her monthly rental because its safe is still in her premises although she would not be using it.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all business to play its part to cushion the blow that the national lockdown will have on jobs and the economy. Please assist me," Foster pleaded with Consumer Line.

Foster said she opened the franchise in July last year and she employs 17 workers.

"Business cashflow has been our biggest challenge but we have survived so far."