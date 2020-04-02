Media's reporting on townships' socioeconomics is commodified

Let me be clear upfront. The spread of the coronavirus is one of the biggest threats to humanity and I fully support the researched scientific proposals that have been put on the table suggesting mass testing, mass quarantine, and a countrywide lockdown, as the best possible measure to defeat the virus.

We have seen the fruitful results of a lockdown in Wuhan, China, and we have also seen the devastating effects of delayed responses, and partial ignorance in Europe. As such, I fully support and understand the call for a nationwide lockdown.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to have the country undergo a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the media have not spared a day without broadcasting the livelihood of people who reside in SA's townships.

The reporting angle is largely negative and condescending, depicting township dwellers as people who do not care about their safety, nor listen to the national call.

It is important to nullify this and put things properly into context.