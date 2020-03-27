Ramaphosa displaying the mettle we expect

There can be no doubt that since the outbreak of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has displayed the kind of leadership many South Africans expect from their head of state.

Barring some criticism about certain granular details of his response plan, Ramaphosa has largely been lauded as having shown his mettle at a particularly difficult time in our country.

Indeed, he has been decisive, clear and purposeful in marshalling how we ought to confront what is one of the deadliest pandemics to hit the world in our lifetime.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa appeared upbeat and resolute when giving police officers and soldiers their line of march for the 21-day lockdown period.

"This is the moment you were trained for," Ramaphosa said.

"Officers, I send you off now to go and be among our people, to go conduct service, to shower our people with guidance, advice and leadership."

Politically, Ramaphosa appears stronger than he has in several months since he first took office.